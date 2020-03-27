Umar Aadil Dar again demands releases of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, has reiterated the demand for release of all Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails in the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that hundreds of Kashmiris were languishing in jails across India for their political ideology and beliefs. “They are subjected to ill-treatment as policy of inflicting punishment upon them for their dissenting political views,” he said.

Umar Aadil Dar said the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), is invoked against the detainees on flimsy and baseless grounds at the will and whims of the authorities as and when they desire to keep them continuously in lockup. He said, the Kashmiri political prisoners are lodged with criminals and even basic amenities as per the jail manual including medical facilities are being denied to them even at the this point of time when deadly coronavirus has killed thousands of people all over the world.

The JKSYF Chairman said all political prisoners should be immediately released, their freedom restored, and all draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) should be repealed forthwith. He also called for immediate restoration of high speed internet services in the territory so that people can get latest information about the prevailing grim situation arising due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He reiterated his demand for release of Kashmiri detainees including Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen.

Like this: Like Loading...