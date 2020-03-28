Civilian shot dead in Kulgam

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a civilian was killed after he was fired upon by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police officer told media that unidentified gunmen fired at Merajuddin Butt in Redwani area of the district. He said that Merajuddin, a rickshaw driver by profession, suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Qaimoh for treatment.

A doctor at the PHC Qaimoh said that the man had suffered five bullet wounds in his arms and legs.

He was later moved to Government Medical College Islamabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...