Indian police harass IOK people on pretext of coronavirus

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police personnel are harassing the already besieged people of the territory in the name of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

A video is making rounds on social networking sites showing an Indian policeman in Sopore area of Baramulla district using abusive language calling people to stay indoors.

The policeman was removed from duty and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video went viral on social media.

“A video was circulated on social media sites where it was alleged that a police personnel was making announcement in an abusive manner. FIR has been lodged and the official has been disengaged forthwith from the department,” police said in a statement.

