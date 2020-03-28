Indian troops arrest two youth in Baramulla

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested two youth in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today.

The troops arrested the youth identified as Showkat Mir and Showkat Yattoo, during vehicle checking in Pattan town of the district. The troops labeled the youth as over-ground workers of mujahideen.

On the other hand, the Indian police have so far registered 329 FIRs against people on the charges of violating lockdown orders enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, said that 329 FIRs were registered against violators and 600 vehicles and shops were seized and closed for non-compliance of the orders.

