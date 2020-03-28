IOK internet gag can be deadly during COVID-19

RSF urges India to immediately restore service

Paris, March 28 (KMS): Paris-based Reporters Without Borders or Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) has termed the continued restrictions on the high speed internet in occupied Kashmir as potentially criminal irresponsibility of New Delhi during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released to media, Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk, said that 8 million Kashmiris continued to be cut off from the absolutely vital information that was needed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, when people under lockdown all over the world are using the internet to work, communicate and get information.

“Imagine a population under a coronavirus lockdown that cannot communicate by Internet. This is the cruel reality to which the citizens of the Kashmir Valley, including its journalists, are currently being subjected,” Bastard said.

“As this demonstrates potentially criminal irresponsibility, New Delhi must immediately restore high speed Internet in the Kashmir Valley,” he added.

Quoting several journalists from occupied Kashmir, the RSF statement said that the media persons were at high risk from the pandemic as they continued to work in their offices or at the government-run media facilitation centre. The journalists have also expressed their inability to fulfill their crucial role of spreading public health information, it added.

“When the entire world is under a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health professionals recommend watching awareness videos and films at home, the J&K government has announced yet another order restricting the Internet in Kashmir. The authorities are writing one of the darkest chapters in history,” author and political commentator, Gowhar Geelani, told the RSF.

“Communication in times of any crisis is absolutely fundamental,” freelancer, Arif Shafi Wani, told the RSF.

The RSF statement further said that in addition to these major curbs on communications, the Indian forces “obstruct Kashmiri journalists when they are out in the field, subjecting them to intimidation, seizing their phones and violating the confidentiality of their sources”, as reported at the start of March.

