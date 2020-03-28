JKSYF continues effort to help people during coronavirus crisis

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Tauseef Ahmed, along with several party workers of district Srinagar supervised the preparation of food item bags to be distributed among the poor and needy people of the territory.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said in the wake of coronavirus break out JKSYF has already started a valley-wide program and future strategy has been chalked out to reach the maximum people possible and in every district of the valley.

It said that the Chairman of JKSYF Umar Aadil Dar persistently monitoring the preparedness and instructions have been issued to all workers and volunteers if situation goes out of control.

The forum also strongly expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations during this dangerous situation caused by the coronavirus. It also urged international human rights bodies to take notice of the matter and play role in the release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India.

Like this: Like Loading...