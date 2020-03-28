Saghar seeks world community’s role for release of Shah

Islamabad, March 28 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has appealed to the justice-loving people of the world to raise their voice against the illegal detention of its Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah who has recently completed 33 years imprisonment in Indian jails.

The DFP Vice President, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “Shabbir Ahmed Shah is being punished for advocating political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and his continuous imprisonment was nothing but political vendetta.”

He pointed out that Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Kashmiri political prisoners are not even being heard by the judiciary which has made the situation more complicated for them. He said that Shabbir Shah’s health had deteriorated to an alarming level and the irony was that he was not being provided proper treatment despite court directions. “Same is the case with other Kashmiri prisoners who are facing baseless and fabricated charges like Shabbir Shah,” he added.

Expressing his serious concern over the prevailing grim political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, the DFP leader reiterated his party’s call for an early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

