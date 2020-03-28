Seven more test positive, COVID-19 cases surge to 40 in IOK

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, seven more coronavirus cases were reported in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

These new cases raised the number of the people tested positive with the coronavirus in the occupied territory to 40.

So far 21 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the Kashmir Valley, 6 in Jammu region and 13 in Ladakh. One of the affected persons has died so far.

Among the new seven persons include a 56-years-old man from Jawaharnagar Srinagar and four persons, aged between 28 to 35 years, from Hajin area of Bandipora district who had come in contact with the 65-year-old man who died of the disease on Thursday. The others are a 45-year-old man and his wife (40) from Ahmad Nagar Srinagar.

All of them are presently admitted to Chest Disease Hospital (CD) at Dalgate in Srinagar.

Like this: Like Loading...