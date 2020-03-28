Shabbir appreciates Pakistan for highlighting Kashmiris’ plight

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has appreciated the government of Pakistan for highlighting the miserable condition of the Kashmiri people and taking up the matter with the United Nations Secretary General and President of UN Security Council.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the continuous efforts by Pakistan had made the world realize the importance of an immediate resolution of the Kashmir dispute which was pending before the UN for last over seven decades because of India’s intransigence and its expansionist designs.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar said, the recent letter by Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to the UN Secretary General and President of UN Security Council is highly appreciable as in this grave situation arising because of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown for last eight months Kashmiris are facing the worst sufferings of life. So, he said, the need of the hour is that world leaders must intervene to ensure that Kashmir issue is resolved as per the wishes of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The JKMC Chairman paid rich tributes to noted martyred Kashmiri human rights lawyer, Advocate Jaleel Ahmed Andrabi, and all other Kashmiri martyrs and said that the mission of these proud sons of soil would be accomplished at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...