Yasmeen Raja calls for release of all Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, has expressed serious concern about the well-being of all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails in the face of coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Yasmeen Raja in a statement issued in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists were lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. She said that the family members of these detainees were worried about the health of the inmates. She maintained that due to this pandemic, many countries including India have announced to release the detainees on humanitarian grounds and it is the right of Kashmiri prisoners to be released.

She demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Hakeem Showkat, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Merajuddin Nanda and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai to save them from getting affected by the coronavirus.

