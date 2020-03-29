Coronavirus claims second life in IOK

Kashmir has 29, Jammu 8 and Ladakh 13 corona patients

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Valley recorded the second fatality due to the novel coronavirus as a 60-year-old man hailing from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died during we hours on Sunday.

A senior government officer said that the man died at Chest Disease hospital, Srinagar, at around 4:00 am. A doctor said that the man was referred from SMHS hospital and had tested positive only yesterday.

“He was put on a ventilator yesterday evening. The patient was suffering from liver ailment,” the doctor said. Reports said the man had no travel history and died of pneumonia triggered by the virus. The IOK authorities also confirmed the same.

A police officer at Tangmarg also confirmed the man’s death. With his death, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has raised two in Kashmir Valley.

On Thursday last, a 65-year-old from Hyderpora died of the disease, making it the first case of death due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for the coronavirus at the Chest Disease hospital, taking the number of such persons to 29 in Kashmir Valley, 8 in Jammu and overall 13 in Ladakh region .

