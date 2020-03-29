IOK bar pays tributes to Jalil Andrabi, other martyred lawyers

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

The Executive members of the High Court Bar Association through a teleconference in Srinagar stated that Jalil Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody. They said that Jalil Andrabi sacrificed his life for the cause of of Kashmir. They also paid tributes to other lawyers including Abdul Qadir Sailani, Advocate, Mohammad Sultan Butt, Advocate, Peer Hussam-ud-Din and Advocate, Sheikh Mohammad Hussain for laying down their lives for the noble cause.

The members also expressed serious concern over the increasing number of the corona affected people all over the globe and in India where the number is rapidly increasing causing serious apprehensions regarding the health of the Kashmiri people, who were detained after August 5, 2019 and those who were lodged in jails in and outside occupied Kashmir.

“The Bar Association under the circumstances feels worried about the health of its ailing President Mr. Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate, who is under detention since August 4, 2019 and is presently in Tihar Jail, Delhi, and

appeals to the authorities to release the detenues/undertrial political prisoners from their respective jails, either permanently or on parole, immediately and forthwith as the release of the prisoners cannot brook any delay in view of the spreading deadly coronavirus.

