Martyred HR lawyer Andrabi eulogized

Release of IOK detainees stressed

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and the leading human rights activist, Jaleel Ahmad Andrabi on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

The executive members of the High Court Bar Association at a meeting in Srinagar said that Jaleel Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and was tortured to death in custody. They said that Andrabi sacrificed his life for the cause of of Kashmir. The Bar members also paid tributes to other lawyers including Abdul Qadir Sailani, Mohammad Sultan Butt, Peer Hussam-ud-Din and Sheikh Mohammad Hussain for laying down their lives for the noble cause.

The Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the threat to the life of Kashmiri detainees languishing in Indian jails in view of increasing number of corona patients all over the world including India. They demanded immediate release of all political leaders, activists, civil society members, lawyers and trade leaders from Tihar and other jails of India and Kashmir.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir recorded a second death due to the novel coronavirus after a 60-year-old man hailing from Tangmarg area of Baramulla district died, today. With five more people tested positive for the coronavirus, the toll rose to 50 with 29 in the Kashmir Valley, 8 in Jammu and 13 in Ladakh region.

The Kashmir Economic Alliance has expressed disappointment over improper quarantine facilities in the wake of fast-spreading deadly coronavirus. The alliance in a statement issued in Srinagar said unhygienic and substandard quarantine facilities are hazardous to the quarantined persons.

Meanwhile, the World Kashmir Awareness Forum led by Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Afghanistan, which killed 25 innocent human beings. Citing the Chittisinghpura massacre of March 2000 in IOK, which was perpetrated by the Indian Army as the investigation found, the statement demanded a probe by international agencies such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights into the attack on the Gurudwara.

