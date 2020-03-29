Relatives worried about well-being of IOK detainees as corona cases surge

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has said that the people of Kashmir are worried about the safety of their dear ones languishing in different Indian jails in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients across the world including India .

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the General Secretary of the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the the deadly corona outbreak posed a great threat to all the Kashmiri detainees including the ailing chairman of the party, Abdul Samad Inquilabi, who is already suffering from several diseases.

He said that hundreds of Kashmiris, including political leaders and activists, office-bearers of trade associations, prominent members of civil society groups and lawyers, arrested by the occupying Indian forces after August 5, 2019, are still in detention in various jails of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The statement said that the relatives of the detainees were concerned about their health and well-being. He asked the authorities to send the Kashmiris, imprisoned in remote states of India back to the Valley.

The party General Secretary paid tributes to Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi on his 24th martyrdom anniversary. Jalil Andrabi was a leading human rights lawyer who was martyred by Indian forces in March 1996.

