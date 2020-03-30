Seven more COVID-19 cases in IOK, tally touches 58

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, seven more COVID positive cases were detected on Monday, taking the tally of total cases to 58.

The authorities have confirmed that as many as 33 cases have been reported in the Kashmir valley. Two of them have died, so far. “Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir; 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar,” Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

So far, 12 cases have been reported from Jammu and 13 from Ladakh region totaling the number of coronavirus patients in the occupied territory 54. Two patients have recovered from the virus.

