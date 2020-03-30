Release of just 31 people bid to hoodwink world: Political experts

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have revoked draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against 31 people, who were arrested in August, last year, and released them from jailsl in Jammu and Srinagar.

These persons were lodged in jails of Jammu and Srinagar. Earlier this month, the authorities had revoked PSA of former puppet Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on March 13 and his son and former puppet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 24. Both these leaders were released from the custody.

“Out the total whose PSA has been revoked, 11 are lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, four in Rajouri district jail and two Kathua district jail,” a senior Prison official said. ”

However, there are presently hundreds of people who are under detention in different Indian jails under PSA including Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri,Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Advocate Zahid Ali,Showket Ahmad Bakshi, Bashir Ahmad Querishi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yain Attayi, Ashiq Hussain, Bashir Ahmad Booya, Mohammad Hayat Butt, human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo and traders’ leader, Muhammad Yaseen Khan.

Besides, several political leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Maulana Sarjan Barkati and Qazi Yasir Ahmad are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

Political experts while commenting on the release of just 14 out of several hundred people detained under PSA termed the move as a cosmetic measure and an attempt to hoodwink the world. They say it is aimed at warding off the international pressure on India to release all Kashmiri leaders and activists in the wake of widespread of deadly coronavirus.

