World releasing detainees while India arrest 627 more in IOK

Srinagar 29 March (KMS): While the prisoners are being released worldwide to protect them from the rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir arrested 627 people in the name of preventive measures.

Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh in a statement issued in Srinagar confirmed that the police had so far arrested 627 people while cases were registered against 373 people. He said more than 100 shops were sealed while 490 vehicles were taken into custody for violation of the lockdown.

It is worth mentioning here that the occupation authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and all district and tehsil headquarters in the territory in the name of preventive measures against the coronavirus, further compounding the miseries of the Kashmiri people. Indian forces are widely harassing Kashmiris in the name of security measures.

