Hurriyat forum calls for immediate release of detainees

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has reiterated call for immediate release of all Kashmiri political prisoners and youth languishing in various jails across India and the occupied territory amid the surge in the coronavirus cases.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “This situation poses a grave threat to the lives of the prisoners. So the situation demands they be released immediately so that their families, who are facing mental trauma, heave a sigh of relief.” It urged international rights organisations to facilitate the release of these prisoners as the humanitarian crisis unfolds.

The forum while expressing serious concern over the rising COVID cases reiterated its appeal to people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir to strictly follow the guidelines as recommended by the health experts.

“In order to save human lives from this deadly outbreak, the people must strictly follow the Dos and Don’ts issued by the health experts, stay home,” the forum said in the statement.

“People must not venture out except in emergency cases that too with utmost care and precaution; they should not assemble outside homes, on streets and shops,” the forum said, adding, “We have to overcome this challenging situation with patience and courage.”

