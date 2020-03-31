Hurriyat leaders denounce continued detention of Kashmiris

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned India for not releasing Kashmiri political detainees despite the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was committing the worst human rights violation as its troops had stepped up their atrocities in the territory. He said, innocent youth are being killed during the so-called siege and search operations in occupied Kashmir. He said India has laid siege around eight million people for the past more than 8 months. “India is fast increasing its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir to suppress the freedom struggle, but New Delhi will never succeed in its nefarious designs,” he said.

Muhammad Shafi Lone denounced Indian forces for subjecting the Kashmiri youth to brutal torture in front of their families and urged international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people. He called for an immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees in view of the fast spread of coronavirus in occupied Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chairman Umar Adil Dar in a statement said, the Kashmiris are worried about their aged and caged persons amid COVID-19 crisis. He termed it inhuman and biased approach of the Indian government not to release Kashmiri prisoners. He said it shows how biased and ruthless the ruling dispensation in New Delhi is against the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement condemned the Indian regime over the mass arrests in occupied Kashmir on the pretext of violation of the lockdown against the spread of coronavirus. He said the occupation authorities were misusing anti-corona drive to arrest the innocent Kashmiri youth.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani urged India to release all Kashmiri political detainees. He expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid the spread of the COVID-19 across the world.

Like this: Like Loading...