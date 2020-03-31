Jammu city sealed, ban imposed on public movement

Jammu, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have completely banned the movement of people in the Jammu city following the detection of coronavirus cases in several areas.

The authority while sealing several areas of Jammu district as seven new COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday, officials said.



“With immediate effect and till further orders no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of Bhatindi and Sunjawan areas, falling under police station Trikuta Nagar and Gujjar Nagar area,” Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said in an order.

She said that in order to strengthen the coronavirus containment operations in areas where recent positive cases have been traced; they have intensified the lockdown in Bhatindi and neighbouring areas.

“We are further doing it in Bhawani Nagar area of Janipur police station as well. This is in the interest of public at large,” Chauhan said.

In the order, she said that in view of the situation emerging due to coronavirus in Jammu district, as immediate prevention or a speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety.

