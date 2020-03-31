Jammu districts lack health facilities to deal with corona challenge

Jammu, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, majority areas of Jammu region fear a tough time due to the absence of proper medical facilities to meet the rising coronavirus challenge.

Hospitals in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts do not have proper equipment, such as ventilators, to meet any kind of eventuality. Even these three districts do not have any COVID testing facility available in the region.

“These are worrying signs as experts have predicted a tough time ahead as the Covid virus is spreading fast in India and Kashmir,” said Ishtiaq Ahmed, a social worker in Doda.

Over one million people are living in three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and these districts never got any good health facilities.

“We request the authorities to provide a testing lab in Doda, which will cater to the entire population of all three districts,” he added.

