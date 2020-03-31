‘We were treated like animals’, relatives of corona victim complained

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of Tangmarg resident, who passed away on Monday, have said that they are treated like animals at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, son of the deceased Tangmarg resident, told media that they were treated like animals at CD Hospital and neglected by the doctors and paramedic staff.

Sofi said on March 28, his father was referred to CD Hospital from the SMHS Hospital. “Without any protective gear, we were asked to go inside the coronavirus ward for setting nebulizer to provide medicines to the patient,” he said and added that they visited the ward 5-6 times without any protective gear.

“He died due to medical negligence as he was not treated well at the hospital,” Sofi said.. The family of the deceased has been put in quarantine in Baramulla where their test reports are awaited.

Doctors at Sub District Hospital, Tangmarg said the man had no travel history but was a contact of a person who had recently returned from abroad.

Meanwhile, attendants at CD Hospital complained that there were no facilities at the hospital for the attendants..

Mohammad Altaf, an attendant at CD Hospital, said around 12 positive coronavirus patients were inside the hospital, but attendants were prone to infection as administration had failed to provide them any facilities.

“Hospital authorities are not informing the families about the status of the patient’s report,” he said. “None of the staff members is visiting the COVID-19 ward at the hospital.”

