Anti-Kashmir notification by India widely denounced

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the issuance of notification by India, which is aimed at granting permanent citizenship to non-locals saying the move speaks volumes about the motives of Hindutva forces to start a demographic change and liquidate the Kashmir’s Muslim identity.

The leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mir Shahid Saleem, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Nisar Rather, Yasmeen Raja, Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement, Narender Singh Khalsa, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Sikh organizations in their separate statements while rejecting the notification said India was hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir —from land to its natural resources. “After taking away our political, democratic and social rights they are now depriving us of our jobs and well being,” they said.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and Narendra Singh Khalsa said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India’s RSS government was engaged in implementing aggressive policies to change the Muslim majority character of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Nisar Ahmad Rather and Syed Aijaz Rehmani said that the Modi-led government had violated international law by issuing such notification as Kashmir was dispute under the UN Charter. They urged the United Nations, European Union and OIC to intervene and save people of Kashmir from BJP-RSS led Hindutva terrorism.

Jammu Kashmir Youth Social Forum leaders Tauseef Ahmed and Umer Rafiq, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal and Sikh organizations in their separate statements said that the new domicile rules would help RSS and BJP fulfill their nefarious agenda in Kashmir.

London-based Kashmiri leaders Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo also condemned the issuance of the so-called notification. They said, “On 13th August 1948, the UN Security Council passed a resolution which interalia states, ’The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in accordance with the will of people.’”

The leaders said that Kashmiri diaspora denounced the notification and vowed that the matter would be raised at all the intergovernmental forums like the United Nations, OIC and Commonwealth. It will also be taken up at the European and British parliaments, they added.

