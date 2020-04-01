Former IOK CMs deprived of free facilities under new law

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a major development, the Indian government has scrapped a legal provision providing rent-free accommodation and other facilities to former chief ministers of the territory.

New Delhi has repealed Section 3-C of the State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984 under which former chief minister of occupied Kashmir were entitled to different privileges and perks.

As per a media report, under the law, former CMs were entitled to rent-free furnished accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum for furnishing of the residential accommodation, free telephone calls up to the value of Rs 48,000 per annum, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1500 per month, car, petrol, medical facilities, driver etc. They were also entitled to one personnel assistant, one special assistant and two peons.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, a member who is entitled to pension under this Act and who has served as Chief Minister of the State, shall be entitled to car, petrol, medical facilities, driver, rent-free furnished accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum for furnishing of the residential accommodation, free telephone calls up to the value of Rs 48,000 per annum, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1500 per month etc,” reads Section 3(C) of the law which was deleted by the Indian government, last night.

The law has been deleted through Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (adaptation of state laws) Order-2020.

