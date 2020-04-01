Indian troops martyr nine Kashmiris in March

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred nine (9) Kashmiris during the last month of March.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, one woman was rendered widowed due to the killing of her husband by the troops.

During the period, at least seven (7) people were injured in the use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian police and troops.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested eight hundred and six (806) people including Hurriyat activists and youth during three hundred and ninety four (394) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory. The troops also destroyed two (2) residential houses in the month.

