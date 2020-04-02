Another youth shot dead in IOK

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 28-year-old youth was killed after fired by unknown gunmen in Larkipora area of Fatehpora in Islamabad district.

A police officer said that the youth namely Mohammad Saleem Dar, 28, son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar, a resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora was attacked, this evening. He received four bullet wounds and was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Islamabad district.

Medical Superintendent GMC Islamabad, Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrab said that the person with critical bullet wounds was declared brought dead in the health facility.

