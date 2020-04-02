Indian troops continue CASOs amid strict lockdown in IOK

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in several areas amid strict lockdown in the territory, causing a sense of insecurity and fear among the residents.

The troops during strict curfew-like restrictions across the Kashmir Valley and several parts of Jammu region continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Indian police also arrested dozens of people including shopkeepers from across the occupied territory on the charges of violating the restrictions imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The occupation authorities have declared more areas including Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng in Srinagar, Chadoora in Budgam, Wakura in Ganderbal, Hajin in Bandipora, Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani and Khaigam in Pulwama, Sedew and Ramnagri in Shopian, Kotli Paie, Chopra Shop, Rehambal, Megiyot, Rakh Sansu, Mor Duggar, Padam and Jib in Udhampure, Sarola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan and Kotli Manjakote in Rajouri as red zones with the fast spread of COVID-19.

