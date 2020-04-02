India’s latest anti-Kashmir domicile move evokes more condemnation

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations including the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have strongly condemned the new domicile law introduced by India in Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The new law allows Indian citizens to permanently settle in occupied Kashmir if they have worked in the territory for 15 years or studied there for seven years. Children of federal government employees will also get domicile certificates if their parents have lived in Kashmir for 10 years.

APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that at a time when the spread of coronavirus has reached catastrophic proportions and governments across the world are focusing all their attention to save the lives of their citizens, India is unabashedly using the situation to fulfill its political agenda in Kashmir. He said that amid the ongoing complete lockdown that was ostensibly announced to enforce the social distancing, India has introduced a new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the process to change the demographic character of occupied Kashmir started in August 2019 was being systematically carried forward and the recent domicile order issued by the Government of India was part of that plan. Such orders are meant to facilitate the inflow and settlement of people from Indian states into occupied Kashmir to turn the Muslims of the territory into a minority, it said.

The Hurriyat forum deplored that at a time when the severe calamity of COVID-19 has struck the entire world and the whole world is battling its survival, such an order was issued by India. It appealed to the global community and people with a conscience in India to wake up to what is happening in occupied Kashmir and respond to the situation in the light of ethics and principles of justice. The forum reiterated that the internationally acknowledged Kashmir dispute has to be resolved peacefully as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Indian BJP-RSS government was using policy of might and violent acts against the people of occupied Kashmir. She deplored that the world, including Kashmiris, were facing dangerous coronavirus pandemic while the BJP government was changing Muslim majority status of occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, since its illegally occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, India has passed many such orders and implemented them through its military might and political deceit and this act aimed to change the demographic character of the territory is just another addition to long list of such colonial orders and acts. But history bears testimony to the fact that despite using all its recourses, New Delhi has failed to cow down or compel brave Kashmiri people to shun the path to resist its illegitimate occupation and to achieve their legitimate and internationally-recognized right to self-determination, he added.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt, in a statement in Srinagar rejected the changing of domicile rules for occupied Kashmir by the Indian rulers. He said that when the whole world was engulfed in epidemic COVID-19 virus and hundreds of humans lost their precious lives globally, the Indian Hindu extremist rulers led by Modi were busy in making anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim plots.

Ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in his statement issued in Srinagar termed the new domicile law as a bigger adversity for the Kashmiris than coronavirus. He said that India’s move was a conspiracy to alter the demography of the territory and was against the international law.

Hurriyat leader, Javed Ahmed Mir, in his statement while condemning India’s move appealed to the world community to stop New Delhi from altering the demographic composition of the internationally-recognized dispute territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in his statement said that main aim of the Modi government was to change the demography of occupied Kashmir but the people of Kashmir would strongly resist it. He said that India was utilizing all brutal and illegal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, while strongly denouncing the Indian move of setting new domicile rules for occupied Kashmir, described it as RSS-backed BJP government’s practical implementation of its wicked plan of altering the Muslim demographic dominance in the territory like Israel has done in the occupied Palestinian territories. It maintained that the BJP government had already begun executing the plan when it abrogated special status of occupied Kashmir in August, last year. It maintained that the people of Kashmir would never accept the Hindu subjugation of Muslims in the territory and would continue to fight tooth and nail India’s wicked plans.

The Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami spokesman, Riazul Haq Qadri, in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the arbitrary enforcement of domicile law in the internationally recognized disputed territory. He termed this as another move by India to perpetuate its illegal occupation over Jamu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement in Srinagar denounced the new domicile certificate law of India in occupied Kashmir. It said that first the Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, last year, and now it announced this order to change the demographic composition of the territory.

Various Sikh bodies, including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Youth of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed serious concern over the issuance of new dictatorial domicile law. The Chairman of Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Narinder Singh Khalsa, told media persons that Sikh religious bodies and Sikh intellectuals of the territory after telephonic discussions with senior Sikh leaders of these organizations had decided to oppose the ordinance as it was not only against the democratic and fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir but also against the spirit of UN resolutions on the disputed territory.

Pairwan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the new domicile law as an act of cleansing.

Meanwhile, the Convener of APHC-AJK, Syed Abdullah Gilani, in an interview in Islamabad said, “The world is fighting the demon of coronavirus and Indian rulers are busy usurping the rights of Kashmiris.” He said, “India has again blatantly violated the UN resolutions on Kashmir and we will expose its fascist approach of conspiring against Kashmiris.”

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad strongly denounced the issuing of a new draconian domicile law by the Modi regime to completely destroy the demographic character of occupied Kashmir and settle the non-Kashmiris, retired and serving Indian Army men, Indian civil servants working in IOK, their children and other Indians. He said that move was aimed at raising numerical strength of outsiders to liquidate the bona fide residents with a slow and steady process within a targeted span of time without showing any regard for the UN Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law and the Pakistan-India bilateral agreements on peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat AJK leader, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that such orders were meant to facilitate the inflow and settlement of people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to turn local residents into a minority.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad vehemently criticized India’s new domicile law in occupied Kashmir and termed it a deep-rooted conspiracy intended to dilute Kashmir’s Muslim majority identity. He urged the world human rights bodies to take effective notice of India’s constitutional terrorism against Kashmiris.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad deplored that the whole world was fighting coronavirus pandemic but the rulers of India were usurping the rights of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said that the Indian government, under a well-hatched conspiracy, was hell bent to change the demography of the occupied territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal in a statement in Islamabad denounced the Indian government for introducing new domicile law in occupied Kashmir. It said that the Indian government was following the Israeli model in Kashmir to change the Muslim-majority character of the territory.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Butt in a statement rejected the new Domicile law saying that while the besieged Kashmiri people were trying to fight the coronavirus, the fascist Indian government under the leadership of Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval introduced the law to change the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed in a statement in Brussels said, Indian new law of domicile for Jammu and Kashmir to non-Kashmiris is unacceptable. Ali Raza Syed said, the conspiracy by India to change population ratio in Jammu and Kashmir is against International norms and we will move against this evil plan. He called upon international community specially European Union (EU) and United Nation to play their role in prevention of such Indian malicious plan to grant domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to the non-Kashmiri residents.

