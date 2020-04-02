IOK people vow to resist India’s nefarious designs

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the people belonging to all walks of life have vowed to resist India’s plans to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The Kashmiri people rejected New Delhi’s new domicile law in occupied Kashmir saying that the move was meant to convert the Muslim majority in the territory into minority thus affecting the results of a plebiscite held in Jammu and Kashmir at any point of time in future.

They deplored that when the entire world is facing the sever challenge of coronavirus Modi government’s priority is to implement its nefarious plans in Kashmir. “When the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, India is busy snatching Kashmiris’ rights. New domicile law is a settler colonialism project with tragic consequences for Kashmiris. New domicile rules have been devised only to facilitate a non-Muslim Indians’ influx into Kashmir,” they said.

The Kashmiri people pointed out that new domicile laws for Kashmir were similar to the racist laws Israel has been applying in the occupied Palestinian territories for decades. They said that India was openly violating the UN resolutions by introducing new domicile rules for the occupied territory.

They appealed to the international community to stand up against India’s nefarious designs and stop it from altering the demography of occupied Kashmir.

