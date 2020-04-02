Kashmiris equate India’s new domicile law out of Israel’s playbook

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): Kashmiris lashed out at a new piece of legislation rolled out by India on Wednesday, saying it’s a page straight out of the Israeli playbook and will alter demographics in the Muslim-majority region.

The new set of laws allows Indian citizens to permanently reside and buy land in Indian occupied Kashmir if they have worked in the region for 15 years or studied there for seven years.

Children of federal government employees will also get domicile certificates if their parents have lived in Kashmir for 10 years, according to a notification released by Indian Home Ministry.

The decision comes as Kashmir reels from a near eight-month lockdown following India’s decision to annex the territory in August last year.

Coronavirus has piled more misery on the region where the people, under a new lockdown, have had restrictions tightened further.

“India is behaving like a Mafia cartel in Kashmir. It decides the fate of eight million people with a stroke of a pen. This is nothing but a broad daylight robbery,” said a top businessman in main Srinagar city who declined to be identified, citing reprisals.

“What adds salt to the wound is the timing. Instead of providing facilities to the people to face the challenge, New Delhi gave priority to its nefarious plans of demographic change in Kashmir, knowing the world’s attention is on the pandemic,” he said.

Hurriyat leaders and rights activists say India’s ruling Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)​​ plans to implement a “demographic change” by settling army officers, bureaucrats, migrant labourers and even nomadic slum dwellers in the region.

They said that the world is fighting the demon of coronavirus and Indian rulers are busy usurping the rights of Kashmiris.

They said that India has again blatantly violated the UN resolutions on Kashmir and we will expose India’s fascist approach of conspiring against Kashmiris.

From 1954 to 5 August 2019, Kashmir had a special status under the Indian constitution, which allowed it to enact its own laws, have own flag and a constitution.

Those provisions also barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory, but they were revoked by India last year.

