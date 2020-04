Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has appointed his new representative for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan.

Abdul Hameed Lone has been replaced with Syed Mushtaq Hussain. Mr Mushtaq has been associated with the Kashmir freedom movement for the last thirty years.

