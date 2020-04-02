New Delhi imposing “settler-colonial project” mirroring Israel’s

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): Experts say that with the new domicile laws, New Delhi is imposing a “settler-colonial project” mirroring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands.

“It’s a blatant attempt to colonise Kashmir and populate it with new and old colonisers to make Kashmir’s indigenous citizens a minority in their own land,” said Sami Al-Arian, a Palestinian affairs expert and director of the Istanbul-based Centre for Islam and Global Affairs.

“The racist and unjust laws India has been enacting lately are similar to the racist laws and practices Israel has been applying in Palestine for decades, he told foreign media.

Observers say changes in the domicile law may also disenfranchise thousands of non-resident Kashmiri Muslims, as well as tens of thousands of Muslims who were exiled from the region since 1947 to Pakistan and elsewhere.

Najeeb Mubarki, a Kashmir-based journalist said that Indian state functionaries themselves have spoken of this well-thought-out Israeli-style solution for Kashmir. It is certainly a settler colonialism project with tragic consequences for Kashmiris.

“The Indian government has taken a page from Israel to usurp Kashmiri territories and deny its citizens their right to self-determination. It’s another settler colonialist project that will fail miserably as long Kashmiris resist and the world stands up to it.”

“Of course, this doesn’t mean the contested, disputed nature of Kashmir is over, but the Indian state seems certain that demographic changes and creating Israeli-style ‘facts on the ground’ is its ‘final solution’.”

Hafsa Kanjwal, a historian who teaches at Pennsylvania’s Lafayette College, told media that the law lends itself to “settler colonialism in Kashmir.”

“This is just the beginning. Now that more Indian businesses and corporations are able to operate in Kashmir, the number of those who will claim domicile will steadily increase,” she said.

Kanjwal added that India’s plan of demographic change in Kashmir begins “with a change in certain laws, instead of a more widespread ethnic cleansing, which could potentially render international condemnation”.

India recently held guided tours of foreign envoys to the region after annexing the picturesque Himalayan territory. That move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, a sweeping curfew, and thousands of arrests. BJP has been saying its measures will stabilise Kashmir and provide jobs to the Kashmiris.

Still, Khurram Parvez, a noted human rights activist in the region, said by virtue of India’s domicile law, “outsiders are also going to be the claimants of already existing jobs, which worsens an already huge unemployment problem.”

“This is an act against the interests of unemployed youth. Those outsiders who get jobs due to this order will also claim the right to purchase land in Kashmir,” Parvez said.

He said another amended law will grant any slum dweller a house in the region “which is certainly something which can lead to [illegal] settlements”.

Critics accuse the right-wing BJP led by ​Prime Minister ​Narendra Modi of undermining India’s secular constitution by passing a slew of measures against the country’s minority Muslim population.

While India annexed its ​portion of Kashmir in August, India’s top court allowed a Hindu temple to ​be ​bui​lt in​ Ayodhya ​city, ​where Hindu militants of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other groups razed a 400-year-old Babri mosque in 1992.

In December, India passed a new citizenship law, dubbed “anti-Muslim”, that fast-tracks naturalisation for some religious minorities from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.

Right-wing groups have also targeted India Muslims for praying in open parks or roadsides. Recently about 50 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in religious riots when US President Donald Trump visited the capital, New Delhi.

The new domicile law in Kashmir ​may ​offer desperate Indian Muslims ​a chance to ​reside in Muslim-majority Kashmir. But local Kashmiris say that Indian Muslims are too poor and marginalised to try to take advantage of the new order.

“These domicile laws have been devised only to facilitate a non-Muslim Indian influx into Kashmir,” a Kashmir-based political analyst said, on the condition of anonymity.

“Indian Muslims are poor. They don’t have resources to buy properties in Kashmir. In Kashmir, businesses are not running. “Any Indian who does not have the state financial and military muscle behind him can’t sustain in a conflict zone like Kashmir. Indian Muslims would never get any such support from the ruling government.”

