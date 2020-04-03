Imran Khan rejects Indian steps to change IOK’s demography

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): Pakistan strongly condemned and rejected the latest Indian action aimed at illegally changing the demographic structure of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the new Indian domicile law the latest illegal action to exploit the international focus on COVID-19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva supremacist agenda. He described the new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020 as a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister not only rejected the latest Indian move but also called on the international community to stop India’s continuing violations of the UNSC resolutions and international law.

The prime minister wrote, “We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOK. Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism& its denial of the Kashmiris right to self determination.”

He pointed out that that the timing of this latest illegal action was particularly reprehensible because it sought to exploit the international focus on COVID-19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva supremacist agenda.

The prime minister emphasised that the UN and international community must stop India’s continuing violations of UNSC resolutions and international law.

“We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva supremacist Modi govt’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOK in violation of all international laws and treaties,” he maintained. The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020, he contended, was a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

