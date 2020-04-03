India wants to destroy Muslim identity of IOK: JKPL

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that under the new domicile law, the Indian rulers want to destroy the Muslim identity Kashmir by settling Indian Hindus in the territory.

the JKPL General Secretary, Molvi Ahmed Rathar, organizer, Ahmed Sheikh and party leaders Junaid Shah, Waseem Ahmad and Hafiz Mohammad Haneef addressing people in different areas of occupied Kashmir under mass contact programme said that India intends to give permanent rights to its troops, civil service officers and their children and had planned to settle RSS activists and Indian nationals in occupied Kashmir.

The JKPL leaders said that the people of Kashmir had never accepted Indian law or its forced occupation but had rendered unparalleled sacrifices to secure freedom from it yoke and were determined to continue their struggle till complete success. They said that Modi wanted to cover up his failure on coronavirus outbreak and had issued new domicile law for occupied Kashmir.

They appealed to the UN and the international community to settle the Kashmir dispute under relevant resolutions for maintaining durable peace in the region.

