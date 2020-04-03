India’s new anti-Kashmir move in IOK widely denounced

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations continue to denounce the new domicile law introduced by India in Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that right from the day when the Indian army illegally landed in Kashmir and took its control, India has been treating Kashmir as its colony and Kashmiri people its slaves. He rejected the changing of domicile rules for occupied Kashmir by the Indian rulers. He said that when the whole world was engulfed in epidemic COVID-19 virus and thousands of humans lost their precious lives globally, the Indian Hindu extremist rulers led by Modi were busy in making anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim plots.

The Chairman of a socio-political organization Jammu Muslim Front (JMF), Shuja Zaffar, in a statement issued in Jammu expressed shock over the law brought at a time when the territory is in the grip of coronavirus pandemic. He said that it was surprising that the bill had snatched rights of Kashmiri youth for gazetted posts. He urged people to raise voice against this draconian bill which will swallow future of children of Jammu and Kashmir. Another JMF leader, Imran Qazi, in his statement said that there was no urgency for India to impose this law when India was fighting coronavirus.

The President of Mahaze-e-Azadi (MeA), Muhammad Iqbal Mir, in a statement in Srinagar expressed strong reservations over the so-called domicile act after repeal of the Kashmir’s special status on August 5, last year. He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India for early and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and stop the nefarious designs of the ruling radical Hindu organization BJP to change the Muslim majority character of occupied Kashmir into minority.

The Jammu Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader, Zubair Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned India’s new colonial order of domicile law in occupied Kashmir and said that it would help RSS and BJP in fulfilling their Hindutva agenda in the occupied territory. He said that such conspiracies were being hatched by the extremist elements from 1947 and they always tried to push the Kashmir dispute on the backburner and dilute its disputed status and Muslim character. He urged the world community to interfere as India is hell bent to change the demography of the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and former convener of APHC-AJK, Syed Yousuf Naseem, in a statement in Islamabad condemned the new domicile law by India rulers and described it a conspiracy to alter the Muslim-majority character of the occupied territory. He also pleaded for the implementation of UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement in Islamabad said that India wanted to create 1947-like situation in occupied Kashmir. He said, in 1947 the Muslims of Jammu were compelled to vacate their houses and migrate to Pakistan and the Muslim majority population was converted into minority in the region. He said today again the Indian government was trying to change the demography of the entire occupied territory by introducing new domicile rules. He added that the people of Kashmir would resist this move tooth and nail.

The General Secretary of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Shamim Shawl, in a statement in Islamabad said that the Indian mind-set was exposed on August 5, last year, when it started the process to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir. She added that the new domicile law was a systematic ploy and second round to change the Muslim majority into minority by settling Hindu Indian citizens in large numbers in the territory.

