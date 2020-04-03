PIL filed in Indian SC for restoration of 4G internet in IOK

New Delhi, April 03 (KMS): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, seeking directives to the authorities of India and occupied Kashmir to restore 4G internet speed in the territory in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea, filed through ‘Foundation for Media Professionals’, has assailed an order of the administration of occupied Kashmir issued on March 26, by which internet speed has been restricted to 2G only in the Valley.

The plea, while seeking restoration of 4G internet services, said that the action of the authorities was violation of the articles of the Constitution pertaining to right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life.

Terming 2G telephone services as outdated, the plea said that the 4G internet speed would be useful in ensuring information flow to the citizens in view of the COVID-19.

The right to health is a composite right which requires the territory to take active measures to ensure the presence of necessary physical, and, by extension, digital, infrastructure and a well-functioning internet, especially in times of an epidemic such as COVID-19, is an essential part of this digital infrastructure that is required to make this right an effective reality, it said.

The slow internet speed also renders telemedicine or online video consultation impossible, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...