Qureshi, Qatar counterpart discuss regional coronavirus situation and IOK

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and discussed the challenges posed by the coronavirus and situation of Indian occupied Kashmir in the prevailing circumstances.

The foreign minister expressed deep concern over the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, where the coronavirus has spread and fatalities are being reported. He called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions to allow the dissemination of information and unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials.

Qureshi apprised Al Thani about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief/restructuring to enable the developing countries to free up resources to combat the disease and shore up economies.

Al Thani underscored the importance of learning from the experience of the countries which have managed to control the disease successfully. He also described Pakistan’s call for debt restructuring as a timely initiative and stated that Qatar supports the demand.

Qureshi said Pakistan is deploying all available resources to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact.

Appreciating the timely measures taken by the Qatar government, he noted that these steps helped contain the disease in the oil-rich MENA economy.

