India extends gag on high-speed internet in IOK till April 15

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have extended ban on high-speed internet service till April 15.

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary of occupied Kashmir’s Home Department, Shaleen Kabra.

The order says that the decision was taken after reports received from intelligence and law enforcement agencies, which, among other things, laid out the attempts made by the anti-national elements to spread propaganda/ ideologies through transmission of fake news and targeted messages aimed at disturbing the public order and cause dissatisfaction and discontent as also coordinate acts of militancy.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has spread to many countries.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

