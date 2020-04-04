Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardmanguri area of the district, early morning today. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Further details are awaited.

