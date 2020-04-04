IOK people warned against protesting new domicile law

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian police have said that the people who are asking people to protest against the new domicile law in the territory will be arrested.

The police have tasked its cyber wing to identify social media users asking the people to resist the newly introduced domicile law.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said that certain elements were trying to incite people on the new domicile law and many ‘anti-social elements’ were using various social networking platforms to instigate people.

The IGP said that the police have decided to arrest such people and the task to identify them has been assigned to the cyber wing.

India has introduced a new domicile law for occupied Kashmir under which anyone who has resided for 15 years in Kashmir or has studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in an educational institution located in territory is a domicile.

