KPC flays IOK authorities for throttling info on coronavirus

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has flayed the authorities for throttling information on coronavirus amid the unprecedented lockdown across the territory.

Highlighting a recent gag order issued by the Director Health Services, Kashmir, asking doctors and paramedics not to share information with media about the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the KPC in a statement in Srinagar said stopping information flow is highly condemnable.

It added putting out information during pandemic through authentic print and electronic media is of vital importance as it helps to stop flow of unverified information and rumours.

The Kashmir Press Club notes with concern that the order invariably is nothing but a crude attempt at further stifling the freedom of press in the territory, the statement said. Kashmir media has been playing its role responsibly by projecting lack of facilities and protective gears for frontline health workers, doctors and paramedics to ensure gaps are filled in dealing with the virus, it added.

The statement said the KPC expects the authorities concerned to exchange information related to coronavirus crisis with media and journalists with more vigor as only free flow of information would facilitate an objective and accurate body of work by the journalists.

The KPC also urged the authorities concerned to facilitate the movement of journalists and media workers during the lockdown period to allow them unhindered access.

It also condemned the assault on a reporter in Kulgam by the Indian forces’ personnel when he was returning from Qazigund hospital in south Kashmir on March 30, 2020 and demanded action against the culprits involved.

