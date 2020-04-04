Pak-returned IOK students not being alloweed to go home from India

Amritsar, April 04 (KMS): The students of occupied Kashmir, who have completed their quarantine in Amritsar, have said that passengers from Indian states have been allowed to return to their homes but they are not being permitted.

Talking to Srinagar-based media persons over phone, the students, who are studying MBBS in Pakistan, said that the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua was not allowing them to return to their homes despite that the Srinagar district administration had approved their return.

The 14 female Kashmiri students said that they had been staying in quarantine in Amritsar since March 19 and completed the quarantine period, adding that 29 other passengers from different Indian states mainly Delhi, Goa and UP, who also crossed the border with them and were quarantined in the same place, had been safely transported to their respective homes.

