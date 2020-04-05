87 martyred, 956 injured during 8-month siege in IOK

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyred 87 Kashmiris including 3 women during the ongoing 8-month long siege and lockdown in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of eight months of unrelenting military siege and lockdown, today, since India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year, at least 956 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz , Muhammad Yasin Attai, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, ,Zafar Akbar Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Samad Inqilabi,Abdul Ahad Parra, Trade union leader Mohammad Yaseen Khan and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Others illegally detained in Tihar and other jails of India include senior Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. They are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

The report said that the increasing cordon and search operations had also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

