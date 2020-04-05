Rehmani condemns savage CASO by Indian forces in Kulgam

Islamabad, April 05 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned savage siege and search operation by the Indian army and police in Kulgam.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that in the operation four youth were martyred and three houses, animal sheds with four cows, 60 sheep and currency notes worth of hundreds of thousands rupees were burnt to ashes sending shock waves across the territory.

He said that such a gruesome ruthless military operation as carried out with fire arms and ammunition could neither be forgiven nor forgotten by the people of Kashmir. He stated that India was hiding its nefarious designs and intentions under the façade of coronavirus and made the life of the hell during the last 8 months lockdown in the backdrop of the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani drew attention of the world community to the second phase of the Indian campaign to completely change the demography of Kashmir. He expressed his serious concern over the new domicile law imposed on April 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, which would more rapidly than even Palestine alter the status and identity of many centuries of Jammu and Kashmir. “The law is extremely an aggressive and draconian in character to establish a fanatic RSS State on the Himalayan ranges of the South Asia,” he elaborated.

As a first step to unravel the hidden designs of the RSS backed BJP regime of India, he urged Pakistan to report the elaborated plan of India in an extra-ordinary communication to the Security Council members and permanent members, Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir, Presidents of the Security Council, President of the CHR Geneva & the General Assembly, heads of the European Union, Shangai Conference & SARAK, Presidents and Kings of the friendly States, requesting them to themselves also write to the Indian government on its latest domicile law for J&K.

The communication, he said, as suggested could also refer to the numerous UN Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreements that bar any part of the dispute (India or Pakistan) from altering the status of J&K until its final resolution in line with the urges and aspirations of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, it should be illustrated before the world leaders and governments that in the given circumstances of a naked dance of death being witnessed helplessly by mankind on the planet Earth, Indian Hindu racist regime is going parallel to the Corona virus assault against humanity.

India must be told in unequivocal terms that her jingoistic attitude and demographic aggression in Kashmir and systematic ethnic cleansing of the Indian Muslims (treating them unequal citizens) is under no terms acceptable and is totally contrary to the SC principles and controverts the international law, he maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...