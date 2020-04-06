DG CRPF, 8 top officers among 200 personnel quarantined

New Delhi, April 6 (KMS): AP Maheshwari, the Director General of India’s largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force, among 200 other personnel has been advised to go on quarantine on the suspicion of being positive for coronavirus.

The decision was taken after the force drew up a detailed list of about 200 personnel, including the Director General, after the CRPF’s Chief Medical Officer tested positive for the virus. He was isolated, and eight other officers were quarantined.

Liaison Officer and Assistant Commandant of CRPF, P Raja, who had been quarantined after Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak was tested COVID-19 positive, also underwent a test and awaited results. The 200 CRPF personnel sent on quarantine were traced to be in contact with Raja and further course of measures will be taken after test reports of Raja.

A senior official in the force said that everyone on the list, including the CRPF DG and Senior Security Adviser K Vijay Kumar, have been advised home quarantine or quarantine at CRPF facilities until their test reports came back.

At least three Inspectors General, whose wards returned from foreign countries, have also been quarantined, as has former CRPF DG Vikram Srivastava.

The CRPF chief, who is subjected to quarantine, is overseeing the force’s work from home.

A CRPF spokesperson said: “A CRPF officer has tested positive for COVID-19. All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The DG CRPF had an indirect contact with the officer. As per protocol, DG is observing quarantine”.

