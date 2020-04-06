Indian army officer among five soldiers killed in IOK

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five Indian soldiers including a Junior Commission Officer (JCO) were killed during an ongoing military operation in Kupwara district.

India’s Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a statement in Srinagar confirmed the killing of the soldiers and injuries to several others.

Two among the injured soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to injuries at Badamibagh army hospital in Srinagar, he said.

The operation was launched initially by Indian army’s 8 JAT on Wednesday.

Besides, the cordon and search operations continued along Awaoora, Kumkadi, Zurhuma, Safawali, Batpora and Haihama areas of the district by the joint team of Indian Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles, 57 Rashtriya Rifles, 160 TA and Special Operation Group Kupwara. KMS-1K

