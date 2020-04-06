Pakistan hits back at India’s remarks on PM’s Kashmir tweet

Islamabad, April 05 (KMS): The Foreign Office on Sunday dismissed as irresponsible remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet condemning the recent Indian steps to illegally change the demographic profile of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the latest Indian action, aimed at further usurping the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people through changing the domicile law at a time when the world is busy fighting COVID-19 pandemic, once again betrays the BJP leadership’s rank political opportunism and moral bankruptcy. “India’s incessant regurgitation of the claim that Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an “internal affair” will neither turn this falsehood into truth nor make this illegality legally valid,” she said in a statement.

“The IOJ&K is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. These Resolutions stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” the statement read.

She said no amount of Indian sophistry could obfuscate India’s stateterrorism in IOJ&K and the RSS-inspired “Hindutva” agenda being imposed by the BJP Government and nor would India’s use of brutal force ever succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people fighting for their inalienable right to selfdetermination.

