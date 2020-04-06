VHP calls for complete ban on Tablighi Jamaat in India

New Delhi, April 06 (KMS): In blatant animosity against Muslims, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an Indian Hindu extremist organization, has called for a complete ban on the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz on the pretext of spread of coronavirus.

The VHP Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain in a statement issued in New Delhi claimed that because of the Tablighi Jamaat and its Markaz, India was facing a COVID-19 crisis and it should be banned and all its bank accounts sealed.

The VHP spokesman, Vinod Bansal in a statement in New Delhi said, due to the Tablighi Jamaat, the possibilities of community transmission of the fatal virus have increased.

Like this: Like Loading...