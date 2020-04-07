Indian troops launch CASOs in Pulwama, Kupwara

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Baigpora area of Awantipura in Pulwama district.

The personnel belonging to Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles, 82 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police have jointly launched the operation. Baigpora is the hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Riaz Ahmad Naikoo.

The troop sealed all entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house search operations. They subjected the inmates to brutal torture and ransacked household goods.

The troops have also launched a search operation in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. They have cordoned off Talaihabal area of Hindwara and are conducting house searches.

