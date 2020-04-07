Joint statement of six right bodies on IOK situation hailed

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Adil Dar has welcomed the joint statement of six human rights bodies over the Kashmir grim situation terming it as timely in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The joint statement by the six human rights organisations pressed India to end the inhuman restrictions it has placed in Kashmir since the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution on August 5, 2019.

Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the demand from India to immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners and restore high-speed internet access in the region is timely one in the wake of deadly coronavirus. The statement also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause.

The JKYSF Chairman appealed to the United Nations and all other International human rights organizations to prevail upon India to shun the brutal and excessive use of force and human rights violations against the peace-loving people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Umar Adil Dar along with party leaders Asif Ali and Fayaz Ahmed distributed relief among the poor and needy people in Pulwama and adjacent areas.

